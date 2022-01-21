Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 18,446 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 251.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $332.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.48 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

