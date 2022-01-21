PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 824 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

