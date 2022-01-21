Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.