Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 831,300 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVM. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

