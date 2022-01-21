Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Reaches $26.83 on Top Exchanges

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $26.83 or 0.00069874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $192,477.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

