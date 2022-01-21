Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,158 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

