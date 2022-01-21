Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 304,900 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 51.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 475,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
