Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 277,100 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 277,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SM Energy worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

