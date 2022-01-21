Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PBH opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

