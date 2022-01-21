Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Signet Jewelers worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377,303 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,989 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,715,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SIG opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

