Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,042,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after buying an additional 267,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,423,000 after acquiring an additional 201,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $60.19 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

