Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of Kroger worth $70,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700,718 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

