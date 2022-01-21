Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

