Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 173 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

