iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Holdings Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.84% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

