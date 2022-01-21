Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 324,258 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,258 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,065,000.

NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $37.32 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

