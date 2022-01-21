RR Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,074,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,518,000. Western Midstream Partners comprises 4.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,489,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 766,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 1,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,267. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

