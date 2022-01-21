Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 382,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,552,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

