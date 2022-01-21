6,848 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. FMC makes up about 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 542.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.63. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,268. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

