The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,669. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.