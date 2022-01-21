Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,463,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,622,000 after buying an additional 203,475 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.25. 13,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

