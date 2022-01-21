Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 589,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.65 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

