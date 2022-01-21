Haverford Trust Co Buys 1,974 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.