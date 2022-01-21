Fundsmith LLP Purchases 4,511,772 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Sabre makes up approximately 0.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 6.21% of Sabre worth $237,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $76,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,293,961,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,034,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 104.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after buying an additional 1,956,700 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SABR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 78,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,992. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

