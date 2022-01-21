Fundsmith LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Qualys comprises about 0.3% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $119,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Qualys by 98,940.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 263.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.70. 1,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,810. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,473 shares of company stock worth $51,547,060. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

