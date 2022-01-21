Fundsmith LLP Invests $14.50 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,000. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 3,705.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 594,289 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,030. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

