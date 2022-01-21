Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,668.14. 24,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,885.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,823.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total value of $8,231,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $394,954,238. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

