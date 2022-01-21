TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,616 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,467. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25.

