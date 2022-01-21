TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 143.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

