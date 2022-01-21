Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.68.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $304.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.81. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

