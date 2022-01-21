Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 77 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $458.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

