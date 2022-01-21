Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 9,353 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 105.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

