Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 241 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.00. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.07 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.