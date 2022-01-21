Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 454,339 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

