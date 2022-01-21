Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,717 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 118.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,740 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE BBY opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

