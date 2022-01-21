Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $418,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.