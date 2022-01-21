Head to Head Review: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) vs. Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get iSpecimen alerts:

10.5% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iSpecimen and Bioqual’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 5.44 -$4.65 million N/A N/A Bioqual $57.68 million 1.68 $6.33 million $6.64 16.19

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iSpecimen and Bioqual, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Bioqual.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Bioqual 10.19% N/A N/A

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.