Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

