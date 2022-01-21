Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 14,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 35,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 317,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.