Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 5784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

