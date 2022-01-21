Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $38.62 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 106.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,364 shares during the quarter. JOYY makes up 1.6% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.90% of JOYY worth $38,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JOYY by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,821. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.13%.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.