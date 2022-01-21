Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.88. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 4,020 shares.

Specifically, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $538,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,406 shares of company stock worth $9,131,283.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.