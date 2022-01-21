Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $60,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $316.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.73.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.