H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,823,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,269 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $70,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

