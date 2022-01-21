Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.56). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $212.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

