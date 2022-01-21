B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $7.73 Average PT from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.