CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $153.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $63.86 and a 12 month high of $193.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

