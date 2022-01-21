Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $497.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $694.00 to $497.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $567.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $121.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,800. Netflix has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $605.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

