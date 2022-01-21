PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $4.35 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

