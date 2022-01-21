U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Down 1.6%

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 12,138,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,555,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,460.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 144,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,772,000.

